Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOUS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.