Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on WRK

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.