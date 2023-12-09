Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 834,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 325.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BHC opened at $7.30 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.