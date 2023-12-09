Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.52 billion and $836,586.96 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,470,761,219 coins and its circulating supply is 88,470,718,098 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,473,107,558.81425 with 88,473,061,928.59296 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10788255 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,232,215.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

