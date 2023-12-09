Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.69. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xtant Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

