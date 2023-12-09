Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

