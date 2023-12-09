Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.0% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock worth $26,629,804. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.