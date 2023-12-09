Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 3,210 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.24% of Markel Group worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MKL opened at $1,374.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,424.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,424.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

