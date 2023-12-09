Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $535.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

