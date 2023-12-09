Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,801 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $84,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

AMAT stock opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

