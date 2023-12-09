Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $117.62 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $117,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

