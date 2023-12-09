Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $128.32 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $128,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $289.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

