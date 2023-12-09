Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $71.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,680 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $71,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,893.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 218,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 115.9% in the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:APO opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

