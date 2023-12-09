Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $76.51 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,545 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.