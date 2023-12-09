Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $80.52 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $80,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

