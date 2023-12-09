Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,817 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $93,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

