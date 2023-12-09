Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $104.14 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 295,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,141,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

VRTX stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.