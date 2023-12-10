10,089 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 1,112,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.