115,100 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordic American Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 126,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.3 %

NAT opened at $3.87 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.