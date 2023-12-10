13,067 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Knife River makes up about 0.8% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

