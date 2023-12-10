146,220 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPXXU. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of IPXXU remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

