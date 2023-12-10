16,364 Shares in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Smart Sand accounts for 0.0% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $66,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 75,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $148,406.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,246.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,255. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SND. StockNews.com cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.