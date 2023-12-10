187,771 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,473,000. Datadog makes up 8.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.58, a PEG ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,190 shares of company stock worth $69,286,285 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

