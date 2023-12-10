218,516 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,516 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 552 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,628 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $137.14. 1,531,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

