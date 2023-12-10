2,489 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock worth $199,554,667. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

