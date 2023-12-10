3,280 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

