3,363 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.