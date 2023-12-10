3i Group’s (III) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,550 ($32.21) price target on the stock.

3i Group Stock Performance

III opened at GBX 2,344 ($29.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,087.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,001.94. The firm has a market cap of £22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.34. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,271 ($16.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,352 ($29.71).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 26.50 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,118.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

About 3i Group

In related news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,031 ($25.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,936.40 ($11,287.61). Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

