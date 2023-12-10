59 North Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,627,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,800,000. Knife River accounts for about 8.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

