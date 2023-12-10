6,652 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

