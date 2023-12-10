7,044 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. PPG Industries makes up 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $143.98. 1,136,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,643. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

