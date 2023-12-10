8,315 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. EOG Resources comprises 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. 3,858,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

