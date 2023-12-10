86,067 Shares in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 963,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,123. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,315,243 shares in the company, valued at $186,151,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,917,591 shares of company stock worth $61,596,358.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

