AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AAON by 40.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of AAON by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,142. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. AAON’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

