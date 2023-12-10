AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

