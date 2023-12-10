AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

