ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $711,934.23 and approximately $3.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,808.56 or 1.00019208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003482 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000711 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

