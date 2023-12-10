ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $711,122.32 and $2.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,886.28 or 1.00006710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000711 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.