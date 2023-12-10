abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading 1.9% Higher

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.26). 5,342,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,983,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.65 ($2.22).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.76. The company has a current ratio of 212.29, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
