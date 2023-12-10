Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

