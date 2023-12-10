Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $610.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.35 and its 200-day moving average is $526.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.