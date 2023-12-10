Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADV stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

