Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

