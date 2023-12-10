American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $9,902,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,570,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,570,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.