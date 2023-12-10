American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 6.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $53,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.