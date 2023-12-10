Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.58. 418,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,351. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

