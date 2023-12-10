Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $357.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

