Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

