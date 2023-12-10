AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $118.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.