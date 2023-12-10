Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $12.27

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.27.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 522,841 shares of company stock worth $4,962,487. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.